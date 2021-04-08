Metro 911 approves bid for radio tower improvements

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Metro 911 of Kanawha County Board has approved upgrades to five radio towers.

The board approved a $1.2 million bid to repair or replace towers at three sites in Kanawha County. Crews will improve radio towers located in Clendenin and install new towers in Cross Lanes and Malden.

“Metro 911, with the support of the Kanawha County Commission, will be updating the radio towers within Kanawha County in a multi-year project,” said Johnny Rutherford, executive director of Metro 911 of Kanawha County. “This update will enhance and ensure a stable communication system throughout the County, allowing for the continued safety of our citizens and over 1,500 first responders.”

The Kanawha County Commission is providing funding for the project.