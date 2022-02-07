Memories pour in, funeral services set following Shores’ death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy says one of the most rewarding moments during his time serving with Hoppy Shores on the Kanawha County Commission was when they refurbished the Schoenbaum Soccer Stadium and the road leading into Coonskin Park.

“The new bridge was named ‘Hoppy Shores Drive’ and I had never seen Hoppy so emotional and happy as he was that day,” Hardy told MetroNews.

Shores died on Friday at the age of 92. He was the longest serving commissioner in Kanawha County’s history.

Hardy served on the commission with Shores from 2001-2017.

“I absolutely looked up to him. He was a great mentor. Overtime, I began to realize how much wisdom he had,” Hardy said.

First elected in 1966, Shores served until 1972 and then again from 1978 to 1984. He was elected to the state House of Delegates in 1986 and served until 1990. Shores returned to the commission in 1991 and retired in Dec. 2020.

During his time on the commission, Shores valued programs to benefit children.

“Whether it be school course or midget league football, whatever it was, if you mentioned it, he would have a twinkle in his eye,” Hardy said. “When I think of him, I’m always going to think of how much he cared and treasured our youth in this valley.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin spoke of Shores’ legacy during a Monday appearance on “580 Live” heard on MetroNews flagship station 580-WCHS. She said Shores left an impact that stretches beyond county lines.

“He did so much for so many that just trickles over,” Goodwin said. “Although he spent his life and his time here, his work and his leadership spread all throughout these 55 counties.”

The Kanawha County Courtroom is named after Shores. There is also a walking path at Shawnee Sports Complex named in his honor.

As a member of the Yeager Airport Board, Shores fought to keep the airport open. Shores also supported many county water projects.

Shores was born in Dunbar and moved to Charleston’s West Side. He was a star athlete and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. He then earned his business degree from West Virginia University before enlisting in the U.S. Army.

Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Charleston. The Clay Center will host a celebration of life event after that from 2-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Coonskin Park Foundation.

State flags have been lowered at all county-owned facilities in honor of Shores this week.