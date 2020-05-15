Memorial set for late Hurricane Middle student

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A special memorial for a late Hurricane Middle student is set for Saturday.

The Putnam County community will be able to pay respects to Will Washburn and his family beginning at 4 p.m. at Liberty Square. Washburn died on April 27 due to unexpected cardiac issues following a collapse at his house while playing basketball.

Event organizer and family friend Todd Rigney appeared on Friday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and said everyone gravitated towards Will.

“People wanted to be around Will, people wanted to do stuff for Will. When he walked down the halls with his smile, it just changed the attitude of all those students. I would venture to say he was the most popular kid in school,” he said.

A stage will be set up at Liberty Square where the family, classmates and teachers will speak one at a time. Attendees are asked to stay in their cars and have the ability to listen to the stage speakers or on the radio.

The memorial will also be live on Facebook.

Rigney said the community is hurting following the loss of the standout student and basketball player. He said there is an option to pay condolences to Washburn’s family after the ceremony.

“That can be done whether you are in the Liberty Square parking lot or having to be down the road in an overflow. Please don’t leave if you can’t get in. Everybody will be able to go through precessions, see the family and offer their condolences,” he said.