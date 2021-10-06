Members of burned out Clay County churches ready to rebuild

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. — The congregations of two churches which burned in Clay County recently aren’t going to let a fire stop their faith. One blaze burned the People’s Church to the ground and left heavy damage to the Flat Fork Missionary Baptist Church. The two churches are located only a few miles apart on Flat Fork Road in the community of Harrison in Clay County and caught fire within minutes of each other.

“My grandparents and my husband’s parents and grandparents were all members of the Flat Fork Missionary Baptist and the other church that burned to the ground was the first church that I attended when I moved to West Virginia 24 years ago. They both have a special place in my heart,” said Desi Facemire in a conversation with MetroNews.

Facemire is helping to organize a benefit gospel sing October 23rd with all of the money going toward rebuilding and repairing the two churches. Investigators determined one of the fires was arson for sure and the other fire was classified as undermined on a cause , but looks highly suspicious. Despite the setback, Facemire said members of both congregations are standing strong.

“Whoever did this, I hope they see how strong this community is. It’s going to take more than arson to burn a church down. It’s more than just a building, it’s the people that make the church,” she explained.

Church members have either moved to a third church a little further down the road, or have gathered in each other’s homes for the Sunday and Wednesday evening worship services and prayer meetings. The idea of a benefit gospel show was conceived even before the embers of the two fires had cooled

Facemire’s husband and family are part of a gospel group and doing a benefit sing was the first thing he told her when they heard about the fire. Several friends along with seven local and statewide gospel groups have committed to the event. It’s expected to be a moving time with music, food, and a silent auction with all of the proceeds benefiting the two church funds.

“We’re looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be an exciting event and we’re going to raise a lot of money,” she said.

The event will be Saturday, October 23 at 1 p.m. at the Maysel Park in Clay County.