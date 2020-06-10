Medical marijuana approved in all four phases in Putnam County

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Primary voters in Putnam County have given the green light to medical marijuana.

Voters at the polls on Tuesday approved four questions including the growers, dispensaries, processors, and laboratories of medical marijuana in the county.

In February, the Putnam County Commission agreed to allow residents to decide on those measures in the county. The Kanawha County Commission last month and similar bodies around the state have approved allowing such businesses in the county once operators receive state approval.

All four questions won by roughly a 65-35 favor.

The state medical marijuana law went into effect in 2017.