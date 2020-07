NITRO, W.Va. — Several fire companies from Kanawha and Putnam counties responded to an early Tuesday afternoon fire at Cooke’s Funeral Home Crematorium on 20th St. in Nitro.

The blaze was contained in the facility’s machinery in the midday blaze.

While no structural damage was reported, there was smoke damage to the building’s interior.

The state Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene. No injuries were reported.