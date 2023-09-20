McDonald’s on Patrick Street in Charleston to close

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The McDonald’s located on Patrick Street in Charleston said it will be closing at the end of the month.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the restaurant announced that its doors will close for good at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 30.

“Thank you for your years of patronage of this restaurant,” the post said. “Please continue to visit at our nearby locations in South Charleston, Dunbar, and the East End of Charleston. We hope to see you soon.”

The Facebook post did not mention a reason for the McDonald’s closing down.