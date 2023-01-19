McDonald’s employee saw ‘crime of opportunity’

Elkview, W.Va. — Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford described Tuesdays incident at an Elkview McDonald’s as a “very vicious, heinous act.”

Kanawha County deputies arrested Richard Thornton, 31, after he followed a customer into the restaurant bathroom, stabbing him, then stealing his wallet.

Crawford said Thornton, who is an employee of the Elkview McDonald’s, was already off of his shift and has had instances before of coming into work when he’s not scheduled.

According to Crawford, the victim sustained cuts to his face and stab wounds in the neck area. Crawford said the man is in stable condition but his injuries are serious.

The victim, a 56-year-old man had just placed an order inside the McDonald’s before Thornton followed him into the restroom.

“We don’t believe this was targeted”, Crawford said Wednesday. “We believe this was a crime of opportunity more than anything else.”

Crawford also said they don’t usually get calls from that particular area.

“It is kind of out of character for that area of the county,” Crawford said. “We like to think it was an isolated incident.”

McDonald’s Owner John Ebert issued a statement Wednesday in regards to the attack.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and employees is always a top priority for my organization,” said Ebert. “We have no tolerance for violence of any kind and we’re appalled by the situation that took place at our restaurant.

Ebert also added, “We are fully cooperating with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation.”

Thornton was placed under arrest for one felony count of 1st degree robbery with a deadly weapon.