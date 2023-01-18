McDonald’s employee arrested for armed robbery

Elkview, W.Va. — A McDonald’s employee in Elkview was arrested for stabbing and robbing a man Tuesday.

Richard Thornton, 31, followed a man into the bathroom of the restaurant, injured him with a knife, stole his wallet, then left the business on foot.

Kanawha County deputies arrived to the McDonald’s at 105 Crossings Lane shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, a 56-year-old man, suffered serious facial injuries and stab wounds to the neck.

Thornton was found later Tuesday afternoon at the Speedway on Little Sandy Road. Thornton still had the victims wallet and a bloody knife in his possession when he was detained.

Thornton was placed under arrest for one felony count of 1st degree robbery with a deadly weapon.

The victim is being treated at CAMC General Hospital.