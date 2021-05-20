McCuskey, office continue path around West Virginia to help municipalities with federal funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State auditor J.B. McCuskey and his office have been busy traveling West Virginia, attempting to help local cities and counties with the incoming money from the American Rescue Act.

His most recent appearance was in Wheeling at Oglebay Park’s Wilson Lodge Wednesday night during a regional information session for local officials.

State Auditor J.B. McCuskey

Appearing on Thursday’s 580-LIVE on MetroNews affiliate 580-WCHS, McCuskey said the biggest portion of the $1.9 billion plan by the Biden administration is the money that needs to be deposited directly to the county and city accounts to restart the economy. Wheeling is receiving $29.5 million.

“The idea therein being the impact was felt on a local level and their interpretation that these local leaders should have the ability to spend this money without oversight from their state governments,” McCuskey said.

McCuskey’s office, along with U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s office has designed a plan to make sure the money is spent effectively, legally, and transparently.

The money is meant to be spent on water/sewer infrastructure, broadband, lost revenue, and hero-type pay.

“I went to my staff in February and March and I said ‘Look, this money is coming to the city and county and we need to do one thing. We need to come up with a plan that is simple and free that gives them the ability to spend this money legally, effectively and transparently,” McCuskey said.

There is an accounting system developed by his office to allow city and county leaders to oversee every dime spent, resulting in those parties to work together. McCuskey said around 80 municipalities from all over West Virginia has joined the system.

He said bringing transparency is crucial because some leaders have never had to deal with this kind of money. It also allows citizens to see how that money is being used through WV Checkbook.

“It gives all of the citizens of West Virginia the ability to hold us, their elected officials, accountable for how this generationally defining amount of money is going to be spent,” he said.