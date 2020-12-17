McCormick tests positive for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick on Thursday announced she is currently hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.

McCormick said in a statement she is continuing to talk with her family and county employees, and remains in good spirits.

“I have been in daily contact with my office through Deputy Clerk David Dodd and have ensured that the County Clerk’s Office remains functional and the public is receiving the assistance it needs,” she said.

“I have an excellent, dedicated staff who has worked tirelessly this year through the COVID pandemic. We have held two Elections, ensured the finances of the County were operating and continued to serve the public by using the Record Room, providing marriage licenses, birth certificates, and death certificates.”