McCormick: Some precincts report long lines in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Longtime Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick says it’s been a typical election day in the state’s most populated county.

“It’s been steady today. I think we might have a pretty good turnout. I hope so,” McCormick said.

The Kanawha County ballot is loaded with races from president to magistrate. The ballot itself that is put into the touch-screen voting machine is 17 inches long. McCormick said that’s created delays at some of the county’s 184 precincts.

McCormick and her staff sent a few extra machines to some precincts.

“We’ve taken more Express Votes out, the ones that had lines,” McCormick said.

Kanawha will be a key county in several races including challenged races for governor, the 2nd Congressional District, state attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor.

Polls will be open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.