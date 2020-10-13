McCormick readies for general election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia had more than 1.2 million registered voters when the final day to register for the Nov. 3 General Election began Tuesday.

Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick knew when she got to work it was going to be a busy day.

“We had 853 online voter registrations when we came in this morning,” McCormick said.

Her office also had more than 500 registered voters who had requested a mail-in absentee ballot in recent days. McCormick said so far her county had received requests for absentee ballots, most related to the COVID-19 pandemic, from more than 18,000 voters.

“I think we’ll end up having about the same number (of absentee ballots) as we had in the primary,” McCormick said.

The Secretary of State’s Office said, as of Tuesday, 120,770 registered voters statewide had requested absentee ballots and nearly 66,000 voters have already filled out those ballots and mailed them back in to their county clerks including more than 10,000 ballots in Kanawha County. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.

McCormick said there are two ways to get an absentee ballot.

“They have to request one. They can call us and we can send them an application by mail or they can go on the (Secretary of State’s Office) online portal,” McCormick said.

The online portal is at GoVoteWV.com.

McCormick said her office has received some calls from voters who are having second thoughts about voting by mail. She said those who have already have their ballots can mark them spoiled and send them back to the clerk’s office or can bring the ballot to early voting and have it spoiled. McCormick said it’s better if voters make that decision sooner than later.

“Some are holding (their ballots) trying to decide whether they want to go to the precinct or mail it in. If they want to mail it in, we hope they mail it in (quickly) so we can have it here before election day,” she said.

Mail-in absentee ballots will be counted if they are postmarked through Nov. 3, Election Day.