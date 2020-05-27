McCormick expects slower early voting period

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick says it could be slow for more than one reason during the 10-day early voting period that got started Wednesday.

McCormick said during an appearance on 580Live with Dave Allen on 580 WCHS that the process itself will be slower because of the precautions taken for the pandemic. She said only four voters would be allowed in the early voting sites at any one time.

“It’s going to be much slower than usual but we’re going according to what the code says we can allow in,” McCormick said.

All early voting workers will be wearing gloves, masks or face shields. There are wipes at each location.

McCormick also said it will be slow because there will likely be fewer voters taking advantage of early voting because of the pandemic-induced vote-by-mail option. As of Wednesday morning, McCormick’s official had mailed out 28,428 ballots.

McCormick did add two more early voting locations this year.

“I may not have added those two if I would have known this (pandemic) was going to happen but I’m glad we need because there’s no excuse for people not to come and vote,” she said.

The two new locations are located at the Nitro Police Department and St. Albans City Hall. Other locations are located in the sheriff’s department Cross Lanes detachment, Sissonville Public Library, Elkview Community Center, Belle Town Hall, Marmet Town Hall and Kanawha County Voter’s Registration Office in downtown Charleston.

Early voting will continue through Saturday June 6. The Primary Election is set for June 9. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. On Saturday, May 30 and Saturday, June 6 the hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.