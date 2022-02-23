Mayor of St. Albans voices concern over House bill cutting certain B&O tax

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Mayor Scott James has voiced his concern over a House bill that would eliminate business and occupation (B&O) tax on new car sales.

HB 4567, Relating to business and occupation or privilege tax, passed the House 83-13 Tuesday. The bill text reads it would limit the imposition of the municipal business and occupation or privilege tax on the business of selling automobiles to used automobiles only.

James said on Wednesday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS that car dealerships are the top industry in St. Albans and the city would be just as impacted as anyone else.

“Twenty-nine municipalities around the state that are impacted by this bill, St. Albans would lose more money, just shy of $400,000, out of our revenue source,” James said.

James said the city takes in $3.2 million annually from B&O tax. He said if the current bill passes, city services would have to begin to be cut including trash, public works and possibly personnel including fire and police departments.

“If I could replace $3.2 million, which is what we bring in every year in B&O tax, I would take away B&O tax. But we can’t just take that revenue away because we are going to have to cut services,” James said.

The mayor added it’s a troubling pattern from the state legislature that has attempted to strip revenue from municipalities.

“I’m not 100-percent sure why this continues to happen because in the words of Thomas Jefferson ‘A government closest to the people governs the best.’ And they are trying to take that control away,” James said.