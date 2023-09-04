Mayor of Huntington announces his run for governor, entering race as only Democrat

RACINE, W.Va. — The Mayor of Huntington now makes the only Democrat to join the 2024 race of West Virginia governor.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced his bid for governor Monday during the United Mine Workers of America 84th Annual Labor Day Celebration in Racine.

Williams has served as mayor in Huntington since 2013, but a limit on term lengths prevents him from continuing the office. During his time in the position, he has carried the city through many situations, from the peak of the opioid epidemic to helping with the onset of the city’s revitalization efforts.

Williams said after previously considering entering the gubernatorial race, he plans to officially file the election paperwork in October.

While Delegate Moore Capito, Businessman Chris Miller, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner currently make up a rich race of Republican candidates for governor, Williams enters as the only Democrat to run for the office.