Mayor Goodwin shows appreciation to county commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The mayor of Charleston made sure she said thanks to the county commission for their work during the events of the Regal apartment fire that took place nearly two weeks ago.

Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin stopped by the commission meeting Thursday to simply say “thank you.”

“When we asked for help, we hardly had to ask for Kanawha county’s assistance in the Regal apartment fire,” Goodwin said.

This is no surprise though, according to Goodwin. She said the commission has always been there.

“You show up, and you’ve always shown up,” the Mayor said. “You’re always there, whether we ask or not.”

The Mayor also made sure to mention the tremendous work of the Charleston Fire Department and the other departments who were called to assist that Wednesday on Kanawha Blvd. Goodwin referenced the fire crews of Charleston as the “A-team.”

During the commission meeting last week, President Kent Carper congratulated Mayor Goodwin on her reelection, since that was the first time she’s met with the commission since the November elections. Carper and the commissioners said they too appreciate the work and support that Mayor Goodwin has given them over the years.