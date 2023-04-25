Mayor Goodwin announces full event lineup for Charleston’s 2023 Sternwheel Regatta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The full schedule of events surrounding the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is now officially set.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin gathered with members of the regatta commission, sponsors, and representatives of the event Tuesday afternoon to announce all of the activities that will be making their return.

Following the onset of thousands for the very first Sternwheel Regatta in 1971, the popular festival made its return last year, becoming the area’s premier summer event yet again after around 13 years.

Goodwin said it’s an event that wouldn’t happen without the many community contributions.

“Last year, we had a lot of folks helping us with Regatta and for good measure, because you can’t have a $3.1 million investment, a $3.1 million event, with 210,000 people in the City of Charleston, without all hands on deck,” Goodwin said before announcing the updated schedule Tuesday.

The festival will be from June 30 to July 4 with two nights of fireworks kicking off the event and closing it out.

The popular Weiner Dog Races will make its return on Saturday, July 1 on Magic Island. It’s a fundraiser for the area’s low-cost spay and neater and wellness center, The Fix’em Clinic.

Chairperson for the races, Libby Ballard said it received much attention last year from nearly 700 onlookers. She said they had about 75 entries last year and is expecting a lot of returning racers.

Frankie, one of the Weiner dog competitors to return to the races was in attendance at Tuesday’s announcement, and his owner said he is ready to go again. Two other dogs at Tuesday’s announcement, Lincoln and Gracie will be running in the races for the first time this year.

Ballard said people enjoy the event, because it always seems to bring a smile on their faces.

“It’s so much fun to watch the little low-rider dogs and they get into it, they actually love to race,” she said.

“The race course is only 50 feet long to accommodate their long backs, but we just have a lot of fun doing it, people think it’s funny, because many of times the dogs go off on a tangent and do anything but race,” Ballard added.

However, she said when it gets down to the finals, there are always six dedicated runners in it to win it.

Registration for the Weiner dog races will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Magic Island the day of the event. The race starts at 11 a.m.

Later on Saturday, July 1, the Slack Plaza Slamboree will compete in the regatta’s first competitive wrestling match, and at 2 p.m. that day, the Great Kanawha River Navy will host the annual Funeral Parade on Capitol Street.

Great River Navy Admiral, Patrick Wood said it’s one of the original events that’s part of the regatta, dating back to the mid-70s. He said it’s similar to a traditional New Orleans parade and it’s free for all to dress up and participate in.

On Sunday, July 2, the United Way’s big fundraiser, the Great Rubber Duck Race is set to return.

President of United Way of Central West Virginia, Margaret O’neal said last year they managed to raise nearly $40,000, which goes to their community impact fund that helps around 35 different non-profits throughout the area.

“It’s a great way to contribute to the community no matter what your individual giving-level is, you can still feel like you’re a great part of the United Way work,” O’neal said.

Rubber ducks cost $5 each and the goal is to reach a little over 6,000 of them to be dumped off of the Southside Bridge that Sunday morning before the Sternwheel boat races.

Another event that Sunday is the Regatta’s Classic Car Show on Summer Street hosted by Hot Diggity Dogs eatery. Hot Diggity Dog’s owner, Terry Godbey said that a limit of 125 classic cars can enter, with last year bringing in about 112 cars.

The regatta’s entertainment lineup was released previously and includes Better Than Ezra, Friday, June 30; Flo Rida, Saturday, July 1; Kool & the Gang, Sunday, July 2; and Jo Dee Messina, Monday, July 3.

People can see the full lineup of events for the 2023 Sternwheel Regatta by visiting the website.