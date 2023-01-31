Matthews called to be next fire chief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Craig Matthews has been tabbed to be the next Fire Chief of the Charleston Fire Department.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin made the announcement Monday and said, “Throughout his 25 years of service as a member of our Fire Department, Chief Matthews has gained a wealth of knowledge and experience which will serve him well in this new role.”

Chief Matthews joined the fire department back in May of 1997. For over 25 years, Matthews moved up in the ranks, most recently serving as a Battalion Chief.

Matthews has experience in fire suppression and emergency medical units, as well as some experience with rescue and truck companies.

After becoming the new Chief, Matthews said, “I am eager to continue leading the Charleston Fire Department in providing the citizens and visitors of our City with the most efficient and quality Fire Protection and Emergency Medical Services.”