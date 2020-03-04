Mathes becomes new Nitro fire chief

NITRO, W.Va. — The city of Nitro has a new fire chief.

Casey Mathes was sworn in during Tuesday’s Nitro City Council meeting. Mathes, a 19-year veteran of the department, succeeds Jeff Elkins, who recently retired.

Mathes is a fifth-generation firefighter and third-generation fire chief. He told reporters Tuesday he remembers growing up and admiring his grandfather and uncle for their firefighting duties.

“It was where I grew up,” Mathes said of the firehouse.

“As I got older, I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I tested, and here I am.”

Mathes said his goals as fire chief are to improve the fire department’s morale and its technology.

“I want to modernize the fire department,” he said. “We want to have the best technology and equipment. We want to have the best capabilities for our guys.”

Eight other firefighters were also sworn into new ranks during Tuesday’s meeting.