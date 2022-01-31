Mason says Emergency Management Crisis Fund for EMS workers is much needed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Recruiting and retention remains one of the top issues for EMS around the state so Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) Executive Director Monica Mason strongly supports recently announced plans to fund those efforts.

During his recent State of the State address, Gov. Jim Justice announced the creation of the Emergency Management Crisis Fund for EMS workers in the state, setting aside $10 million in funds received in the COVID-19 relief CARES Act.

“Gov. Justice has shown tireless support in recognizing the pandemic’s effect on our worn-out first responders and creating a fund aimed to help recruit and retain these dedicated men and women,” Mason said in a release.

Mason said the funds will be used to train, recruit and retain employees. She added that KCEAA continues to recruit and train paramedics and EMTs as turnover is significant in healthcare. Mason said KCEAA started an EMT academy last week.

Mason said her workers have had a long two years, dealing with a pandemic on top of normal calls.

“Right now we’re dealing with a surge of COVID-19 within our community but also, aside of that, they still have their daily 911 calls and emergencies to handle within our county,” she said.

Mason thanked the Kanawha County Commission for helping with the staffing issues.