Mason County school will not open Sept. 8

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A Mason County school will be closed to students until Sept. 17 after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Mason County Board of Education met Wednesday to discuss the re-entry plan for the school year, including delaying the opening of Point Pleasant Primary School. Classes across West Virginia are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Crews will clean the building over two days beginning Tuesday. Parents will be allowed to pick up computers and meals on Wednesday.

Kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade students with last names beginning with letters “L” through “Z” will start classes on Sept. 17. Other students in those grades will have face-to-face lessons starting Sept. 21.

Other schools in the county will begin classes on Sept. 8.