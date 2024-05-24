Mason County school bus driver arrested for driving impaired

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — A school bus driver faces over 50 counts of gross child neglect for allegedly being intoxicated while operating a bus in Mason County.

On April 9, West Virginia State troopers responded to the Camp Conley and found Leslie Watterson, 53, of Point Pleasant. Evidence collected by troopers confirmed Watterson was driving impaired at the time of the initial call.

Watterson was arrested Thursday after warrants were obtained for one count of driving in an impaired state with a minor, and 53 counts of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or injury. She was arraigned in Mason County with bond set at $255,000 cash or surety.