Mason County man sentenced up to 755 years in prison for rape of infant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Mason County man who sexually assaulted an infant in Kanawha County is going to prison for the rest of his life.

Richard Wilson Smith II was sentenced Wednesday morning by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tara Salango to at least 205 years and maximum 775 years in prison.

Richard Smith III

Smith was convicted in January by a jury on 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of first-degree sexual assault and five counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

Smith was arrested in May 2018 along with his ex-girlfriend, Roseanna Thompson for the incident. Police determined the crimes happened in 2015 at a home in South Charleston.

Thompson is scheduled to go to trial this month.

The pair were taken into custody after police were tipped off that they had child pornography at his home.