Mason County man convicted on sex crimes of young girl

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Mason County man who had been accused of sexually assaulting an infant and filming it was convicted on all counts Wednesday inside Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Richard Wilson Smith III was found guilty on 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of first-degree sexual assault and five counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian in the courtroom of Judge Tera Salango.

March 4 is the date set for Smith’s sentencing. Last Thursday, Smith was denied motions by Salango that would have allowed his statement to police being thrown out.

Smith was arrested in May 2018 along with his ex-girlfriend, Roseanna Thompson for the incident. Police determined the crimes happened in 2015 at a home in South Charleston.

The trial for Thompson is scheduled to go to trial in March.