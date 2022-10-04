Mason authorities identify homicide victim, secure warrant

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — Mason police have identified a homicide victim from an incident last week.

According to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney, the body of 34-year-old Jason Peirce of Racine, Ohio, was found Friday evening. McKinney stated he believes Peirce’s death is connected to a body found Friday in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Authorities arrested Wayne Leib on Friday in connection to the discovered body. Mason police have secured a first-degree murder warrant against Leib with plans to charge him for Peirce’s death.