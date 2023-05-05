Marshals apprehend wanted North Carolina man in Kanawha County

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — U.S. Marshals find a man from North Carolina wanted for first-degree murder in St. Albans Thursday.

In a news release from the U.S. Marshalls Southern District of West Virginia, Marshals arrested Antwon Jamal Davis, 20, of Fayetteville, North Carolina who was also wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Davis was wanted out of Hoke County, North Carolina in connection to a fatal shooting on February 23, 2022, according to the news release.

The victim of the shooting has been identified as 18-year-old Joshua Demetrius Crooks Jr. Marshals also said an 18-year-old female was injured in the shooting.

Davis is currently incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail. He’s awaiting extradition back to Hoke County.

U.S. Marshals said Kanawha County detectives assisted with the investigation.