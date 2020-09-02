Marshall, WV Recovery Network team up for “Save a Life, Free Naloxone Day”

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — More than 1,000 boxes of naloxone were given out in Putnam and Kanawha counties on Wednesday as part of “Save a Life, Free Naloxone Day” to focus on increasing access to naloxone for those who are at risk of an opioid overdose.

The Marshall University Collegiate Recovery Community and West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network joined forces with hundreds of volunteers for the distribution event at local businesses, churches and health centers.

All 16 locations will offer training and education, as well as resources for accessing recovery services. Narcan is the brand name for the opioid overdose antidote, naloxone. Narcan is a nasal spray with no adverse side effects.

“Carrying naloxone is so important. Every dose has the capability to save a life and every life saved has the potential to find recovery,” Jamie Menshouse-Lukhmanova, a peer recovery support specialist for the Marshall University Collegiate Recovery Community said.

Menshouse-Lukmanova participated in the events on Wednesday and told MetroNews, “Our goal is to get anybody who wants to be trained, trained and get naloxone into as many hands as possible. Saved lives, save lives.”

Menshouse-Lukmanova said the training consisted of learning what an opioid is, how to recognize that somebody is overdosing on an opioid or overdosing in general, how to use naloxone, and what to do after someone uses naloxone.

The kits given away to the public consisted of two doses of Narcan, face masks, bumper stickers and signs that state someone has Narcan, and brochures with more information and instruction.

The effort is part of Save a Life Day, a pilot effort being organized in collaboration with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Drug Control Policy and Addiction Response Kanawha (ARK). Funding is provided by the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and the CAMC Foundation.

Most distribution locations on Wednesday included: BridgeValley Community and Technical College in Montgomery, West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute in Charleston, Risen City Church Charleston, Gateway Church of Christ in St. Albans, Drop-in Center in Charleston, Chesapeake Health Center, Sissonville Health Center, Cabin Creek Administration Building in Charleston-Kanawha City, West Virginia Health Right in Charleston, Church @ the Depot, Hurricane Church of Christ, Kingdom Life Fellowship in Nitro, Winfield United Methodist Church, Elkview Baptist Church, Serenity Club in Dunbar, and Cafe Appalachia in South Charleston.