Marshall University’s flight school is growing at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School at West Virginia International Yeager Airport is growing through its addition of a helicopter rotor wing training course.

The flight school had already been conducting fixed wing training and the courses have helped surpass the school’s enrollment levels by 147%.

Marshall’s Division of Aviation Chief Aviation Officer Bill Noe himself joined CRW at its regularly held board meeting Wednesday to talk about the growth.

“That brings the total flight school student enrollment up to in essence about 110 total, so significantly it had a plan and growing exponentially,” Noe said.

Yeager Airport’s Director and CEO Dominque Ranieri told MetroNews that the new helicopter training program will open up even more opportunities at the airport.

“That is a whole other group of students that will be interested in coming to West Virginia, to Charleston and to CRW to do their training,” Ranieri said. “I think there are a lot of pilots from the moment they decide they want to be pilots decide whether they want to be helicopter pilots or fixed wing pilots, so we’re excited to be able to attract those helicopter pilots, as well.”

The fall class for the rotor training course which recently got underway at the airport was initaially projected to bring in 24 students, however, it ended up bringing in close to 50.

Noe said the 5-year plan for the flight school has them at about 500 to nearly 900 students by the year 2028.

He said Marshall’s and Mountwest Technical and Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology Program at Huntington Tri-State Airport is also growing ahead of schedule.

Recently a groundbreaking for a second hanger at the airport was held for the program, which is projected to be around 30,000 square feet, which is about 18,000 additional square feet than the first hanger that’s part of the program.

“That’s going to pull the growth of aircraft,” said Noe. “The original plan had us introducing rotor wing helicopters in year 5, we’re pulling that into year 2 1/2, so probably in or around end of fourth quarter first of first quarter we’ll have our first rotor wing aircraft on site.”

Noe said Marshall’s Aviation program is working to extend its flight school and AMT school model out to other educational institutions in the state. He said currently they have signed agreements with West Liberty University and WVU Potomac State College to provide aircraft and flight training using Marshall’s flight school curriculum.

Noe said West Virginia’s growing aviation education industry is credited to its good use of land to train and challenge up and coming pilots on.

“We sold the program on this geographic location, to be far superior to Florida, Texas, Nevada, California, where you can theoretically fly 365 days a year in beautiful weather, but we said no that’s not quality training, what you need to do bring in the consideration of what the people in other states can’t do,” said Noe.

He added this includes working in West Virginia’s Appalachian Mountain weather conditions.

Marshall’s flight school at CRW is currently in its third year of operation.