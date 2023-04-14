Marshall University cuts ribbon for new, state-of-the-art compost facility

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— Marshall University is officially opening the first commercial composting facility in West Virginia with high-level technology setting it a part from universities around the world.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new composting facility, and Marshall University President Brad Smith joined state representatives, WV Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, WV State Senator, Bob Plymale, as well as congressional representatives, Congresswoman Carol Miller, and U.S Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito for the event.

The composter is designed and operated by the university’s Sustainability Department led by Amy Parsons-White.

She said the technology produces high-quality compost that’s used as a soil amendment, and the composter will have a beneficial environmental impact.

“Unlike typical fertilizers that you buy, which can overtime actually destroy your soil, compost builds your soil and makes it healthier overtime,” said Parsons-White.

It uses a technologically advanced digester known as XACT Systems BioReactor, which offers an accelerated, automated, and aerobic composting system. The composter was designed with a rotating drum, it’s advanced control system having the ability to manage large volumes of solid, organic waste more efficiently.

Through its aerobic digestion, oxygen is used that allows for digestion of the materials without methane gas.

The digester has the ability to turn material into compost within six days at minimum and the capacity to compost eight tons of organic compost per day.

Parsons-White said while it will bring many environmental benefits, it will also be financially resourceful for the university.

“This isn’t only an environmental thing, we are are saving over 750 tons out of the landfill which reduces methane production, you know, it will extend the life of the landfill, but then, we’re saving money at the university on waste cost,” she said.

The waste which will be composted comes from the schools cafeterias, including pre and post-consumer food waste and other materials such as lawn waste and paper materials.

The facility also houses a worm bin full of 50,000 red wiggler worms capable of composting another three tons of waste each day.

The worms get fed some of the decomposed materials and they produce castings which Parsons-White said are some of the best soil amendments around.

While she said production has just started up at the facility, it’s already getting a lot of attention around the community, state, and even the world with university’s and entities looking into implementing similar technology.

She said she expects it to eventually catch on throughout West Virginia.

“This really has the opportunity to benefit the entire state, it was a long process, but I think in the years to come we will see compost facilities throughout our state bringing in jobs and increasing the economy through compost sell,” Parsons-White said.