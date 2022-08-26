Marshall University boosters ‘paint’ Charleston green ahead of football season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Marshall University leaders, boosters and fans came together Thursday evening in Charleston to show their support for the institution’s football team ahead of the upcoming season.

The Marshall University Quarterback Club of Charleston hosted its Paint the Capital City Green festivities at the Bill Noe Flight School at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The event precedes the start of the season, in which head coach Charles Huff will begin his second year leading the Thundering Herd with a Sept. 3 match-up hosting Norfolk State.

It will also mark Marshall’s first year as a member of the Sun Belt Conference; Marshall left Conference USA in June.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence in Coach Huff,” Marshall athletics director Christian Spears said. “I think he’s got a tremendous coaching staff, and our student-athletes, they genuinely listen. When you have that, you got a chance to be successful.”

Spears said the excitement from joining the Sun Belt Conference is connected to more frequent games against long-standing rivals Georgia Southern and Appalachian State. He also stated closer games should mean less travel for players and fans.

“When you’re in that other league, you’re flying everywhere. You’re out of school and in travel mode,” he said. “Now, you’re in a situation where we’re regional, and we might be able to come back on the same day sometimes.”

This season additionally marks Spear’s first football season with Marshall University. He joined the institution in February following a stint at the University of Pittsburgh.

“We’ve done a lot of things trying to get ready and prepared for the fall,” he said. “Kids are back on campus. When kids are back on campus, everything becomes real again. Students bring life to the university, and I can’t wait for next weekend when they’re all at the Norfolk State game.”

Kickoff for the Sept. 3 game is set for 3:30 p.m.