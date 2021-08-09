Marshall set to open its Bill Noe Flight School at Yeager on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Just more than two years to the date of Marshall University, state and Yeager Airport officials signing a compact agreement to grow the aerospace industry, the Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School at Yeager Airport in Charleston is set to open on Tuesday.

Officials with the airport, university and distinguished guests from around the state are set to cut the ribbon at 10 a.m. from the facility on Eagle Mountain Road, just past the Capital Jet Center. Marshall has a classroom building and a 12,000-square-foot hangar on site.

During a recent Board of Governors meeting, Marshall President Dr. Jerome Gilbert called the opening of the school one of the most significant programs to come to the university over the past three decades.

Jerome Gilbert

“It’s significant, it’s a game-changer. It’s putting us in Charleston and I think it’s going to be a tremendous success,” Gilbert said.

The project dates back three years as Marshall and Yeager Airport signed a memorandum of understanding to look into an aviation school in May 2018. Marshall announced two degrees in aviation in June 2019. Ground was broken on the flight school construction August 2020.

The university has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to start a Part 141 pilot school. Its ground and flight courses will lead to a series of FAA certifications and will prepare graduates to become commercial pilots of single and multi-engine aircraft, a release said.

Marshall said, “The school will help meet the nation’s projected significant need for commercial pilots over the next 20 years.”

The flight school is set to open for the fall 2021 semester, which begins Monday, Aug. 23. Students will earn a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Commercial Pilot – Fixed Wing. The ground and flight courses also will lead to a series of FAA certifications, preparing graduates to become commercial pilots of single and multi-engine aircraft.

The Aviation Maintenance Technology program will be housed at Huntington’s Tri-State Airport.

When in full operation, the Bill Noe Flight School is expected to enroll more than 200 students and produce some 50 commercial pilots annually.

Noe currently serves as executive aviation specialist for the new programs, volunteering his time to advise on all major decisions as the flight school was being developed.

Noe is a Marshall Hall of Fame swimmer, a pilot and an accomplished business executive. The Huntington native’s career in aviation includes starting out as a flight instructor and now the chief operating officer of NetJets, a Columbus, Ohio-based company geared to meeting private air travel needs.

Gilbert said having Noe lead the school is critical for its success and advantage compared to other flight schools.

“Bill’s involvement has been very, very important in getting us where we are. It gives us a distinction that no other flight school in the country has, no other school has an expert like Bill Noe,” Gilbert said.

Officials expected to participate in the ceremony include Gilbert, Noe, Gov. Jim Justice; Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair Gayle Conelly Manchin; Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and members of the Kanawha County Commission, and Yeager Airport CEO and Director Nick Keller.