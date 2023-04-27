Marshall narrows down search for new School of Medicine dean

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall President Brad Smith said he’s still looking to fill one of the university’s leadership roles.

There are currently 10 semifinalists vying to become the next dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Smith told members of the university’s Board of Governors this week.

“For that role, we’ve enjoyed a very strong pipeline of interest,” Smith said.

The semifinalists will be participating in off-campus interviews on May 11-12. There will be 3-5 finalists invited to interview and tour the Huntington campus in late May.

Smith said they hope to select a new dean by early June.

“I would say we have now assembled a team of all-stars and we’ve been working hard to begin to operate as an all-star team,” he told the board.

Smith also said he has a long-term goal before Marshall turns 200.

“In 14 years, this amazing institution will celebrate its 200th anniversary and we have put goals out where we want to be in 2037. They begin with students. We want to have 100 percent of our students matched with the career of their choice or continuing education and zero of those students graduating with student loan debt,” he said.

Investments in student enrollment and success will also be top of mind, Smith said.

“Our first principle is to grow students, not fees,” he said. “Our second is to invest in our team. The third, take care of our house. The fourth is to allocate our resources to ensure financial resiliency in the event of another economic downturn or God forbid another pandemic.”

Marshall’s Board of Governors’ next meeting is scheduled for June 21.