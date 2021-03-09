Marmet, East Bank fire departments handling Chesapeake VFD duties until further notice

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marmet Volunteer Fire Department and the East Bank Fire Department will be handling all fire and first responder calls for the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department until further notice

The Kanawha County Commission said Tuesday it received a request from the West Virginia Fire Marshall’s office regarding the Chesapeake department’s service area. The commission did not explain any issues related to the service area.

Other emergency and county agencies have been notified of the change.

The fire department was shut down last summer because of multiple problems related to equipment and training.