Many noteworthy artists to take the stage at this year’s Sternwheel Regatta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A variety of 90s and early 2000s classic artists from R&B to alternative rock, and noteworthy country singers fill up the musical lineup for this year’s Sternwheel Regatta.

Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center General Manager Patrick Leahy, in charge of booking acts at the convention center has also been spearheading the entertainment booking for the Regatta.

“For our part, you know I get to play in it in booking the talent, and that’s exciting too, being able to see what we think works and try and hit all of the targets,” Leahy said on WCHS Radio’s 580 LIVE Wednesday, two days before the five-day festival officially kicks off.

Better Than Ezra, a New Orleans-based rock band is the first to take the Haddad Riverfront stage at Regatta this Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m.

Many may know them for their #1 radio hit 1995 song, “Good” and being named on the top “100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time” by Billboard. They released their last single, “Grateful” in 2018 and are currently working on new music.

Redline, a local Charleston-based group opens the musical performances on Saturday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m. They describe themselves as an R&B group with a “kick of neo-soul.”

They open for the bestselling, well-known rap artist Flo Rida, who will take the stage Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Tramar Lacel Dilliard, or Flo Rida, quickly started making his claim to fame after his 2007 breakout single “Low,” which was #1 for 10 weeks following its release and broke the record for digital download sales at the time.

He has sold over 80 million records worldwide and boasts an archive of hit singles including “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Good Feeling,” and “Wild Ones.”

Leahy said he has already had the honor of working with Flo Rida in the past.

“I’ve had the pleasure of being able to promote his show in a couple of different festivals over the last few years, and the guy, he’s got a ton of hits, he’s such a nice guy,” said Leahy.

The Florida rapper grew up with music having a strong impact on his life. He saw much local music success leading up to his 2006 deal with Atlantic Records, even starting his own record label, IMG in 2011 alongside his longtime friend and manager Lee “Freezy” Prince.

On Sunday, July 2, the ever-popular group is set to perform, Kool & the Gang, at 8 p.m., with the group Santa Cruz opening up for them at 6:30 p.m.

Kool & the Gang officially launched in 1969 with the R&B group quickly racking up the title of industry legends following their iconic hits including “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie,” and “Summer Madness.”

“That’s one of those things where you think about bands that have continued on, the horn section, just the overall sound,” said Leahy talking about Kool & the Gang.

After two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums, the group continues to remain relevant throughout fans among three generations and have performed longer than any R&B group in history.

Then, on Monday, July 3 comes country singer Jo Dee Messina to the stage at 8 p.m.

Messina’s hit breakthrough is called “Heads Carolina, Tails California”. Following her debut success, she has accomplished nine number one hits and 16 Top 40 songs, along with being honored at the ACM Awards, CMAs, and the Grammy Awards.

“Again, it’s just another one of those classic, hitmaking artists and they’re coming through on tour so she’s going to be in great form,” he said.

Opening for Messina on Monday at 6:30 p.m. is Logan County, West Virginia-native and singer-songwriter Kate Boytek.

Boytek has entertained audiences around the state at dozens of local charity events. She attracted the attention of the Grand Ole Opry and Bradley’s Barn audio engineer Vic Gabany, and with his guidance she made it to the Nashville stage, appearing alongside hit country artists Tyler Farr, Eric Paslay, Trick Pony and more.

After having to walk away from the music scene for nearly a decade, Boytek has re-emerged with a contemporary sound that also echoes classic singer-songwriters from the 1970s.

“I’m excited to have a really large audience catch her show, and she’s played in the market, I think she did Live on the Levee a couple of years ago, so the opportunity for a larger audience to get exposure to our hometown gal, is the way I sort of look at her, I think is exciting,” Leahy said.

Her upcoming debut album will include tracks written by Boytek herself along with veteran songwriters that worked with artists such as Loretta Lynn, Tim McGraw, and Jason Aldean.

Leahy adds that the artists get the luxury of performing on an even bigger stage this year at Haddad Riverfront Park. For more details on the entertainment artists at this year’s Regatta, people can visit the website where their full-bios are listed.