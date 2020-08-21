Many mourning the death of Sallie Pat Tackett

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — She never wore a uniform but the West Virginia National Guard benefited from many years of service from Sallie Pat Tackett, the wife of former state Adjutant General Alan Tackett. Mrs. Tackett died Friday.

“She was a tireless advocate for families and children in the National Guard,” current state Adjutant General Jim Hoyer said Friday.

The Kanawha County Commission described Tackett in a statement it released.

“She was a life-long educator and a long-time outstanding pillar of Kanawha County who will continue to touch lives in time immemorial,” the statement said.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper called her death heartbreaking.

“She was a true friend to the Kanawha County Commission and the citizens of Kanawha County. She will be greatly missed. I had the honor to know her and work with her on many community projects for the past 25 years. There is was no person who cared more for the children of the Upper Kanawha Valley and making sure they received the care they needed,” Carper said.

Fellow commissioners Ben Salango and Hoppy Shores echoed Carper’s thoughts.

Tackett grew up in eastern Kanawha County and graduated from East Bank High School and West Virginia Tech. She was a lifelong educator. One of her passions has been helping to lead the success East Bank High School Alumni Association which gives thousands of dollars in scholarships to Riverside High School students each year.

Gov. Jim Justice said retired Adjutant General Tackett had a strong supporter in his wife.

“General Tackett did an incredible, incredible amount of work and service for oru state and this nation as well as Sallie Pat,” Justice said.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin got to know the Tacketts well during his time as governor.

“As Governor, General Tackett served as the West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General and I saw firsthand Sallie Pat’s strength serving as the rock for our National Guardsmen and women and their families. I saw how she supported the families of our nation’s heroes, day and night, because she knew all too well that the families of those who serve also make great sacrifices,” Manchin said in a statement.

“We send our love and prayers out to General Tackett and his family,” Hoyer said.

The Guard’s family readiness building is named after the Tacketts, The Maj. Gen. Allen E. & Sallie Pat Tackett Family Readiness Center.