Manna Meal to serve meals indoors again at new Charleston location

Manna Meal is moving its indoor meal services to a new location in Kanawha County.

The organization announced on Thursday that operations will resume at the former Garnet Career Center at 422 Dickenson Street.

“This move is a reflection of our dedication to ensure uninterrupted support of those facing hunger in our community as well as our unwavering commitment to treat those we serve with dignity and respect,” a Manna Meal spokesperson said.

Recently, two Manna Meal board members stepped down and indoor service was temporarily suspended after an arrest was made at a school near St. John’s Episcopal Church. Manna Meal had been only operating out of a food truck since the suspension.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 2, breakfast will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the former Garnet Career Center.