Manna Meal set to add food truck after ARPA funding secured through City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Manna Meal will be hitting the road this summer.

The organization, which has its soup kitchen located inside St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, serves hundreds of meals daily to those in need. Now, Manna Meal will be able to go to those people in need with a new food truck.

Manna Meal applied for the $970,000 ARPA fund through the city of Charleston, which will fund the purchase and custom build of the food truck, as well as staffing, equipment, chairs, and trash removal for the next four years.

Amy Wolfe, Executive Director of Manna Meal told 580-WCHS her organization would not be able to do this without the funding.

“Seems like a great way to address food insecurity. The food truck allows us to meet people where they are,” Wolfe said.

According to Wolfe, Manna Meal has never had a mobile food truck. Manna Meal found a provider in Miami, FL who offered to build the truck at $50,000 less than others who completed an RFP, who they have now contracted with.

The truck is expected to be delivered in the next 3-4 months.

Wolfe said the number of people wanting meals increased in the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the need for a truck also became more prominent as she heard from citizens about how they did not have transportation or money to get to the brick and mortar location.

“At Manna Meal we believe at the heart of the mission is no questions asked. We want to remove any barrier to hunger that we can for someone,” Wolfe added.