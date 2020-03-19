Manna Meal seeks help during trying times with virus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For 365 days a year, non-profit Manna Meal is serving free hot meals to the Charleston area community at its soup kitchen inside St. John’s Episcopal Church downtown.

Even with the recent outbreak of COVID-19 the schedule for the organization has not changed but the location has just slightly. On Thursday, Manna Meal began serving citizens breakfast and lunch outdoors to comply with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and Gov. Jim Justice’s shutting down all dine-in restaurants.

Amy Wolfe, the Executive Director of Manna Meal told MetroNews that she fully expects the numbers of residents that show up for a meal to raise from the 150 they served for lunch. That’s why she is asking for any help whether it comes from federal dollars, donated dollars or meals from restaurants that maybe have closed during this time.

“We are dealing with our most vulnerable neighbors,” Wolfe said. “Any sort of help that can be given is welcomed. Like restaurants, if they have the extra product and has a stamp date on it, we will take it. Jesse (Belcher) can easily change the meal for the next day…”

“We are certainly hoping that emergency funds will be released because we are taking on an exorbitant amount of costs at this moment. We will continue to do it as long as we possibly can but it still makes it difficult,” she said.

Wolfe said she anticipates seeing 200 or more meals during a lunch period in the coming weeks in March with so many people being laid off with the immediate closures of businesses due to the virus. She estimated that 90 percent of staff in the service industry around the state will be without work during this period that doesn’t have a clear end date.

Manna Meal announced an expansion to dinner starting next Wednesday “until this crisis is over,” a release said, to fill the gap left by the closing of several evening feeding programs. The dinners will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the St. John’s Episcopal Church location.

Also at St. John’s is the temporary location for the Covenant House food pantry. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and no food vouchers are required.

Wolfe said she knows her non-profit won’t be the only one in West Virginia stretching the bank to get through the times.

“The need is going to increase around the state,” she said. “The situation, we are just at the tipping point. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.

The stretch of resources for Manna Meal also extends to the staff. The organization temporarily ceased its volunteer program due to health and safety reasons. Wolfe said the non-profit is working with only eight part-time employees and two full-time that does all the meal prep and service.

Normally, Manna Meal has more than 100 volunteers in a week but most are retirees, according to a release, which would put most of the group in the high-risk category for the virus. Wolfe didn’t shy away from student volunteers but said it would be “tough” given CDC guidelines for people in one place.

“We are doing the best we can given this global pandemic. We are all in uncharted territory,” she said.

Manna Meal, which is in its 44th year of serving, is accepting any financial donation to cover the food and staffing costs as expenses are expected to rise.

Online donations are accepted on our website at www.mannameal.org and checks can be sent to: Manna Meal, 1105 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301.