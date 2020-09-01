Manchin wants local USPS leaders to have more say regarding machines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is calling for local Postal Service managers to have more control over mail machines.

Manchin’s request on Tuesday came after a tour of the South Charleston Processing and Distribution Center. Manchin visited the facility last month, noting at the time sorting machines placed out of service.

Manchin said local leaders should have some control over the equipment in use to better accommodate demand.

“The volume comes back in the fall,” Manchin told reporters. “All the magazines are going out and all the flat sourcing. They’re going to need that machine back, probably. With the demand as far as the volume of mail-in ballots, that’s going to go back.”

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said on Monday’s MetroNews “Talkline” around 48,000 registered voters have requested an absentee ballot for the general election. In the June primary election, 225,000 West Virginians voted by mail.

Manchin said processing and distribution centers need to be able to utilize all of its machines to handle mail.

“Right now, they can’t if it’s needed,” he said.

Manchin sent Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a letter on Aug. 17 asking for assurance that the Postal Service would use all of its equipment. Manchin also said DeJoy should resign if he could not guarantee operations would be undisrupted.