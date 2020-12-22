Manchin tests for COVID-19 Tuesday, urges other to do the same during holiday season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hours after arriving back in the capital city of West Virginia from Washington, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) tested for COVID-19 at West Virginia Health Right on Tuesday.

Manchin said, despite receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last week, he wants to remain cautious as the holiday season has arrived.

“I’m still being cautious. I’m still wearing my mask, I’m going to get tested continuously because you just never know. I hope everything works, the vaccine has been good so far,” Manchin to reporters.

The senator, who had been in Washington helping put together and passing the omnibus COVID-19 relief package, said he had also been tested while working with our legislators.

Manchin added that his family is also being tested before a small Christmas gathering in Fairmont with his son. He encouraged all West Virginians to get tested before and after holiday gatherings to be smart.

“Come get tested, please. It gives you peace of mind and definitely when you are visiting your loved ones for the holidays, it’ll give them peace of mind knowing you’re tested and negative,” Manchin said.

The day of his testing comes as the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed a daily record of 42-COVID 19 related deaths in the state. The new confirmed cases contribute to 22,864 active cases in the state.

The daily positivity test rate is at 10.25%. West Virginia and California are currently tied for the third-highest rate of spread, Rt Value, in the nation at 1.14.

Thirty-three of the state’s 55 counties were red on the COVID-19 daily map Tuesday. Randolph County is the only county with a green rating.

“If you can count your blessings, you can share blessings. There is someone a lot worse off than we are. Each one of us. If you can help somebody just a little bit, give them a little hope. It’s still the spirit of Christmas, pretty special,” Manchin said.