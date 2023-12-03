Manchin says he has productive call with Postmaster General about Southridge facility

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says he’s been assured there will be no job cuts at the big U.S. Postal Service operation in South Charleston.

A Saturday evening statement from Manchin said he spoke with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Saturday about the ongoing review of the Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) located at Southridge.

Manchin said it was a productive call.

“The South Charleston facility will not have one single employee laid off, and instead deliver major investments to the facility to better meet the demands of the public and the market,” Manchin said. “I will continue to work with Postmaster General DeJoy to ensure these improvements will modernize and revitalize this critical lifeline and bring the highest level of service for the people of West Virginia.”

Manchin is encouraging residents to submit comments to the Postal service opposing any changes to the facility.

There are 800 people who work there. It’s the only mail processing facility left in West Virginia. Some of the options being discussed include moving some of facility’s work to two locations in Pennsylvania including one in Pittsburgh.

The union representing 500 postal workers at the Kanawha County facility have spoken out against the review, saying changes would slow down delivery times to those mailing items in West Virginia.