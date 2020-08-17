Manchin criticizes DeJoy: Guarantee mail services or resign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has issued a demand to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy: ensure the Postal Service’s operations will be undisrupted or resign.

Manchin’s comments on Monday came following tours of multiple facilities, including the Charleston Processing and Distribution Center earlier in the day. Manchin, in a letter to DeJoy, criticized the handling of the Postal Service and noted the “disturbing effects” related to DeJoy’s tenure.

DeJoy, who became postmaster general in June, is facing criticism for his handling of the Postal Service as well as proposed changes. Proposals that could impact West Virginia, including the closure of three Postal Service locations and reducing hours at other sites, are on hold.

The Postal Service has also implemented multiple policies under DeJoy to save the service funding, including limiting overtime and late services.

According to Manchin, employees at the Charleston facility learned of a decision to remove “critical machinery” following DeJoy taking the position. Manchin said he saw mail sorting machines out of service as well as an Automated Flat Sorter Machine set to be powered off.

“Now more than ever, Americans depend on USPS to deliver food, medicine, and other essential items. They need the Charleston P&DC operating at full capacity,” Manchin said, urging the machines to be utilized.

“I find it unconscionable to think that these machines were deliberately idled, but if such direction was given by USPS leadership, you should be ashamed.”

Manchin also said workers at the facility were “instructed not to speak” about developments involving the Postal Service.

“Mr. DeJoy, you have the distinct privilege of serving as Postmaster General, a position that comes with the responsibility to uphold the public’s trust in the Postal Service. If you cannot rise to that level of service and start earning our confidence, you should resign from your position,” the senator said.

President Donald Trump and congressional leadership received copies of the letter.

Manchin toured the Charleston facility as part of a group that included Kanawha County Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango. The facility serves most of West Virginia as well as eastern Kentucky, western Virginia, and parts of Tennessee, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Manchin and the Senate Democratic Caucus wrote to DeJoy last week following reports about delays in mail delivery, adding DeJoy’s policies have worsened the issue.

“Under normal circumstances, delayed mail is a major problem,” the 47 legislators said, “During a pandemic in the middle of a presidential election, it is catastrophic.”

Thousands of West Virginians are expected to vote by mail in this year’s general election. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office is allowing registered voters to cite the coronavirus on applications to receive an absentee ballot.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday called for chamber members to return to session from the August recess. DeJoy on Monday agreed to appear before the House Oversight Committee next week regarding the Postal Service.