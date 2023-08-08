Manchin at WVSU this week for town hall on broadband, discussion for Agriculture School

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) was back in the mountain state, visiting students and local officials at West Virginia State University (WVSU) for a town hall Tuesday.

Senator Manchin met with students and local officials for discussions on the upcoming statewide broadband expansion project.

“It was great to be in Institute today with WVSU students, faculty, staff and so many members of the community for these two exciting events,” said Senator Manchin. “I was honored to share the good news of last month’s announcement of a $1.2 billion federal investment in West Virginia broadband projects that will be truly transformative for our state, and I will continue working with community partners like WVSU to ensure every West Virginian has the affordable, reliable Internet service they deserve.”

Following the town hall, Manchin also participated in a roundtable discussion with university leaders, including WVSU President Ericke Cage, to learn more about the institutions plans for a new School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

“I was pleased to learn more about the University’s plans for a new School of Agriculture, which will bolster workforce development and expand educational opportunities for our students,” Manchin said. “I’m grateful to everyone who helped make these events a reality, and I look forward to visiting WVSU again soon.”