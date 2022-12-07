Man who strangled wife, led police on three-county chase with child in back seat heads to prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who lead police on a three-county chase with his young child in the backseat of his car earlier this year is heading to prison.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango on Wednesday sentenced Dakota Taylor, 20, of Nitro, to 1-5 years for strangulation and 1-5 years for child neglect creating risk of bodily injury or death.

Taylor previously told the judge he put his hands on his wife’s throat at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital in Charleston on March 3. Prosecutors said Taylor fled the hospital with his one-year-old son in the back seat as police tried to stop him in the parking lot.

“He could’ve killed his own child, he could’ve killed a law enforcement officer that was chasing him that day, he could’ve killed members of the public that were on the road. What he did, judge, was inexcusable,” said Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Taylor’s wife Hayley Means asked the judge to not send him to prison and instead offer anger management help.

“Being incarcerated is not for him,” Means said. “Having support and talking to someone is what he needs.”

Means said in the 5 years they had been together, “not once have I seen him act like this.”

“It kills me every day not having my partner and father of our boy,” she said. “I don’t want our son going through what me and Dakota did not having dad.”

Taylor’s attorney told the judge he had a rough childhood, and while the judge sympathized, she said it still didn’t give him the right to put his child and the public in danger.

“While I empathize with the life that you lived as a child, it is impossible for me to also ignore your actions as a 20 year old adult man,” Salango said.

Salango said she considered previous charges against him before the March incident.

“While the victim spoke today and said she had never seen this side of you, we know that’s not true because we know that you have been charged in the past with domestic violence,” the judge said.

Salango said Taylor’s wife had been “chocked to the point where she can’t breathe” more than 10 times.

“Those are actions of someone who needs serious counseling and serious intervention and I don’t believe that that is going to be provided to you at the Anthony Correctional Center,” she said.

The pursuit, which included speeds of over 100 miles per hour, spanned across Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties mostly on U.S. Route 60 and ended in the community of Culloden.