Man wanted in connection with West Side shooting arrested on outstanding warrants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police arrested a man on Thursday on outstanding warrants.

The person, 24-year-old Terrance Rajar Bonner, was also wanted in connection with the Dec. 5 shooting death of Laurina Blake.

Blake was shot and killed in the 100 block of Lovell Drive on the city’s West Side.

Bonner had three outstanding magistrate court warrants: wanton endangerment with a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and domestic battery. Police wanted him for questioning in connection with the shooting.