Man wanted in California arrested in Kanawha City

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles was arrested in Charleston Monday night.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Kanawha Sheriff’s Department SWAT team members took Brandon Dixon, 25, into custody in the 5000 block of Venable Avenue, in the Kanawha City area of Charleston at around 6 p.m.

The LA Police Department contacted authorities that they had developed information that Dixon was in Charleston.

Police have been looking for Dixon since July 30 when they allege that he shot two tourists from the United Kingdom. Both were seriously injured, authorities said.

U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia Mike Baylous said Monday’s arrest was a result of good teamwork.

“The partnership between the CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is invaluable,” Baylous said in a release. “Having a highly trained SWAT team that can be called upon in a moment’s notice helps enhance CUFFED’s ability to quickly apprehend dangerous fugitives before they can do more harm to society.”

Dixon is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.