Man wanted following West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police officers are looking for a man following a shooting Monday on the city’s West Side.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 30-year-old Dana Stephenson fired several shots at Tracy Jackson, 18, of Charleston.

Jackson was not injured during the shooting, but two fire rounds struck the front entrance of the Jarrett Terrace Apartment Complex.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Stephenson has been charged with wanton endangerment. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.