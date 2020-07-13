Man wanted after argument over pants turns into shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police on Monday issued a warrant for a man who allegedly shot someone over a pair of pants.

Officers said Denzil Weatherspoon, 27, is accused of maliciously wounding 28-year-old Darryl Terry in an incident at 1311 Renaissance Circle. Police responded around 4 p.m.

Weatherspoon allegedly got into a verbal argument with Terry over a pair of pants before producing a firearm. Weatherspoon fired multiple rounds and struck Terry once.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Terry is in stable condition at a local hospital.