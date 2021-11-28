Man uses sawed-off shotgun to rob video lottery parlor

MARMET, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who used a sawed-off shotgun to rob a video lottery parlor early Sunday morning.

Deputies said the man entered Max’s Place in Marmet around 2:30 a.m. and demanded money. He got it and took off. He fled the scene in a silver sedan.

Surveillance photos show the man wore a white surgical mask, camouflage toboggan, dark blue coat, neon yellow t-shirt, dark pants, and brown boots. He had what are described as bright blue eyes.

The clerk and two patrons were in the business at the time. There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kanawha Sheriff’s Department at 304-357-0169. The department also receives tips at [email protected], through social media messaging, or anonymously through its website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.